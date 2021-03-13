WWE SmackDown: 3 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Big rivalry between real-life friends, current champion brutalized (March 12th, 2021)

WWE SmackDown delivered a decent show this week. There were a couple of decent matches and promising returns. The ongoing storylines picked pace as we inch closer to the upcoming pay-per-view, Fastlane. The show ended with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan signing the contract for their Universal Championship match.

The main event also confirmed a match between Edge and Jey Uso for next week’s SmackDown. The winner of this match will act as a special guest enforcer during the Universal Championship match at Fastlane.

In this article, we will look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE SmackDown this week and those who didn’t.

#1 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Seth Rollins

Things are looking interesting for Seth Rollins

This week on WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins was booked precisely how he should have been when he first returned to the Blue brand. During a backstage segment, he stated that he was done with Cesaro and no longer intended to make the latter follow in his path. However, he quickly regained interest in Cesaro after he came to know that he had a rematch with Murphy.

Cesaro locked horns with Murphy in a good rematch. Both Superstars had engaged in a brutal match on WWE SmackDown last week that ended in Cesaro’s victory. However, he did not get the win this week as Rollins decided to interfere during the match. He let Murphy go out of the ring and focused all his attention on Cesaro.

Rollins then continued to assault Cesaro while screaming about he wanted good for his ‘friend’. Both these Superstars are close friends in real life. That has led many into believing that their history will help account for an engaging feud on WWE SmackDown. Rollins looked like his brutal self, and it is common knowledge that he is unmatchable as a deceitful heel.

Cesaro has been enjoying a good push and can use feuds like these to elevate his position on the roster. He deserves to be a part of the top storylines on WWE SmackDown and this feud could be the right opportunity to book one of those. It will be interesting to see how the creative will move forward with this entire storyline.

We also saw Rollins cross paths with Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown. While no words were exchanged between the two Superstars, we expect to see them involved in a storyline soon.

