WWE SmackDown: 3 Superstars who underwhelmed on the latest episode (November 8, 2019)

The Revival vs The New Day

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown took place in England, therefore the show was taped earlier, giving us spoilers beforehand. It was an average event, contrary to the expectations of WWE fans who were looking forward to a great show after last week's NXT invasion.

The build-up to Survivor Series continued as the traditional matches were made official. Sasha Banks will lead the SmackDown women's team, and Fire & Desire faced Carmella & Dana Brooke to book their spots on the team.

In a shocking turn of events, The Fiend attacked Daniel Bryan backstage. This indicates that Bryan could face the Universal Champion for the title at Survivor Series.

Roman Reigns also faced King Corbin in the main event, and will certainly be feuding with the King of the Ring for the next few weeks. In this article, we will look at three Superstars who flopped on this week's episode of SmackDown. Feel free to share your thoughts below.

#3 Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville (Fire & Desire)

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have been a team ever since their main roster debut, but are yet to make a significant mark. Mandy has the potential to be a good cocky heel, and Sonya could excel in the ring but needs things to fall in place. If the timing is right, she could quickly rise to the top and rejuvenate the women's division.

The duo have been treated like jobbers because they lose matches more often than not. Months ago, it looked like WWE was going to do a story between the duo and eventually split them up, but that got cut down.

Therefore, it's obvious they have been victims of the company's booking. This week on SmackDown, they faced Carmella and Dana Brooke for an opportunity to be in the SmackDown women's team.

However, they lost yet again and won't be a part of the traditional Survivor Series match at the PPV. This raises the question of what's the next step for this pairing?

