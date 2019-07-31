3 wrestlers who could be behind the attack on Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Navianah Anderson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.69K // 31 Jul 2019, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns at SmackDown

The Big Dog Roman Reigns has been on a roll since the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. After getting the win over Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at the event, Reigns has been involved in different things over the past couple of weeks.

He lost the 10-man Battle Royal the night after Extreme Rules at RAW. The following week, we saw him taking out Samoa Joe on RAW Reunion, and then he went on to help Kevin Owens against Shane-O-Mac and McIntyre on SmackDown.

This week, Reigns was involved in a brawl against Samoa Joe, which turned into chaos when other wrestlers joined from both sides. The Big Dog was about to announce his opponent at SummerSlam this week on SmackDown, but unfortunately, he was attacked by an unknown personality before he could make the announcement.

In this article, let's take a look at three wrestlers who could be behind the attack on Roman Reigns.

#3 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan being the mysterious attacker won't be a surprise to many fans. He's been doing crazy stuff since joining forces with Rowan. Moreover, he's been really weird since losing the SmackDown Tag Team Championship to The New Day at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Bryan trying to take out his frustration on Reigns could be an angle WWE might be planning. Besides, both wrestlers don't have an opponent at SummerSlam, so we may get to see the two face off at SummerSlam.

The Big Dog facing Bryan would be something fresh for the fans to see. The two faced off last time back in 2015 at WWE Fastlane, for an opportunity to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 for the WWE Championship.

Besides that, Bryan and Reigns developed great chemistry when Reigns was in The Shield. WWE can use that chemistry to start a new rivalry between Reigns and Bryan.

1 / 3 NEXT