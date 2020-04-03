WWE SmackDown (3rd April 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

How will Cena respond to Wyatt's WrestleMania 36 challenge?

What can we expect from the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 36?

How will Cena respond to Wyatt's challenge?

We are just hours away from WrestleMania 36 and the final stop before the Show Of Shows will be Friday Night SmackDown. One of the biggest questions from last week will be answered tonight as John Cena is all set to make his appearance on the Blue brand.

The feud between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and John Cena is as personal as it gets. The former Universal Champion blames the Cenation Leader for the downward spiral he went on in his professional and personal life. However, Cena thinks that Wyatt is to blame for whatever has happened in his career and doesn't understand why WWE keeps on giving people like him second chances.

Wyatt has assured us that the match between him and Cena will be a slaughter. He went one ahead and said that their match should be special as The Fiend is anything but ordinary.

The former Universal Champion has issued the challenge as he wants their bout at WrestleMania to be a Firefly Fun House match. The stipulations for this match are still unknown and Wyatt hasn't revealed anything apart from that.

The ball is now in the 16-time World Champion's court. Will he accept this interesting match?

The Miz and John Morrison found out who they will be facing The Usos and The New Day in one of the iconic matches in WWE History, a Ladder Match. However, reports are suggesting that The A-Lister is sick and the match could be pulled from the card completely.

Anyways, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions will be addressing their challengers on a special edition of Miz TV.

Tune in to this must-see episode of Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania 36.

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 3rd April 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 4th April 2020.

