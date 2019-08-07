WWE SmackDown: 4 biggest questions from this week’s episode (August 6th, 2019)

Will Roman Reigns' attackers feel his wrath at SummerSlam?

This week’s WWE SmackDown episode had two relatively similar segments to open the night, in which we saw established superstars mock legendary superstars. While Charlotte Flair’s night ended with a slap across the face from Trish Stratus, we expect Dolph Ziggler’s night to end on a worse note on Sunday.

Just like every other televised episode of RAW and SmackDown, we were left with a few major questions at the end of the night. Whether it is regarding the bookings, the segments, or the superstars involved, we’ve never ended an episode with all corners covered.

In this article, we will run through four biggest questions which we have from this week’s episode of SmackDown, and how they could affect the superstars and the storylines going forward.

#4 Why Ali?

We’re sure Dolph Ziggler wouldn’t be too thrilled about being booked against Goldberg for SummerSlam, but the Showoff wouldn’t let the fear show on his face. This week's RAW confirmed that Ziggler would face Goldberg at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

On SmackDown, Ziggler was scheduled to take on Rey Mysterio. Ziggler mocked Goldberg’s entrance and then attacked the future Hall of Famer Mysterio even before the match could begin.

It was Ali who made the save which fits well with his character, and a match was scheduled between Ali and Ziggler. After a decent match, it was surprising that Ziggler picked up the victory on Ali. Ali was being built up as a contender for Shinsuke Nakamura’s Intercontinental Championship not too long ago, and the loss will affect his chances.

Instead, WWE could have given the spot to someone like Apollo or No Way Hose which would have worked equally well as Ziggler didn’t need a big victory before his clash against Goldberg.

