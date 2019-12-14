WWE SmackDown: 4 things Bray Wyatt could have been telling us this week (December 13, 2019)

14 Dec 2019

What is Bray Wyatt trying to tell us?

Bray Wyatt is just days away from defending his Universal Championship against The Miz this weekend at TLC, but the mind games continued in the Firefly Fun House as the former WWE Champion was able to invade The Miz's house undetected this week, showing the Awesome Superstar that his family still isn't safe.

The Miz accepted the match to keep his family safe from both Wyatt and The Fiend, but it was made obvious that even though he now faces Wyatt at TLC, he isn't safe from the mind games, and no matter how much security he has, his family will never be safe.

A new character was also added to the Fun House this week, which means that there could be a huge twist in the tale at TLC on Sunday night.

#4 This feud will not be ending at TLC

It's hard to see this feud ending at TLC

Bray Wyatt and The Miz have been able to build up an intense feud in just two weeks, making this a must-watch match this weekend, which means that there is no way the feud will be ending at TLC.

Miz was originally supposed to face The Fiend at Survivor Series, but this all had to be re-written because of the delay in the return from Saudi Arabia, but now the match is finally taking place and WWE has managed to build a fantastic storyline surrounding it.

The fact that Wyatt targetted Miz's family this week on SmackDown means that it's hard to believe that Wyatt and his alter ego will move on from this story on Sunday night after he's 'played' with Miz, as this rivalry could continue into 2020.

#3 Is Monroe Sky going to be recruited?

Does Bray Wyatt have his sights set on Monroe Sky?

The Firefly Fun House in its most basic form is a children's TV show, and over the past few months ever since it debuted on WWE screens, several brainwashed children have appeared on the show and many fans wondered where these children came from.

Monroe Sky was seen in her cot playing with Ramblin' Rabbit and then with all of Bray Wyatt's puppets, before a calling card in the shape of a female Fiend doll was left behind, terrifying the youngster.

Wyatt stated that he used to have a family and Miz later found a photo of Wyatt in his place as part of his family with Maryse, Monroe and Madison backstage, which means that he could be looking to follow through on his threat and take Miz's family away from him.

Will Monroe continue to be part of this feud if it proceeds after TLC, appearing as one of the children in Wyatt's controversial Firefly Fun House, or will The Miz be able to find a way to protect his family and neutralize Wyatt on Sunday?

