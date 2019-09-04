WWE SmackDown: 4 things WWE got just right on this week’s episode (September 3, 2019)

Rowan is more than just a side-kick now

Over the past few months, the creatives at SmackDown have learned how to please the fans and send them happier than they usually are after a long episode of Raw. While last week’s episode was a bit bland, this week brought things back to normal as the creatives delivered a good show.

Not only was the action in the ring pretty good, but the creatives managed to stretch the storylines forward extremely well. Bayley returned to SmackDown with a different character than she had last week, while Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston went down the same path they have for weeks and still didn’t bore the fans.

In this article, we will look at the 4 things the company got right on this week’s SmackDown and how it has impacted the superstars involved.

#1 Gave us some unexpected results

Unexpected bookings and results turn out to be the best for the fans and the Superstars more often than not. This week’s Raw gave us a pleasant surprise as a draw between Samoa Joe and Ricochet will now allow us a huge semi-final match between Joe, Ricochet, and Baron Corbin.

Similarly, fans tuned in to SmackDown Live this week expecting Andrade and Ali to progress to the semifinals after their matches this week. Andrade is the clear biggest superstar as compared to Chad Gable on the main roster, while Ali was expected to get the push which fans have been expecting for months.

Instead, fans were surprised as Gable picked up his second roll-up victory in the tournament to progress to the semifinals, while Ali’s injury proved to be too much for him as he drifted away against Elias.

This wasn’t all, as even the women’s tag team match had an unexpected result where the champions lost to Fire and Desire in what could prove to be the beginning of a big championship match at Clash of Champions.

