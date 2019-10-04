WWE SmackDown (4th October 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown On FOX

Will we see The Beast Incarnate be crowned as the new WWE Champion?

Friday Night SmackDown is set to debut in a huge way as we have a WWE Championship match with Kofi Kingston putting it all on the line against The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

The Dreadlocked Dynamo has defeated all the challengers for his title but now faces a daunting task in the form of Lesnar.

Will Kofi overcome all the odds and beat The Beast or will Lesnar kickstart a new reign of terror on the Blue Brand?

The Great One is finally back home!

The Most Electrifying Superstar in WWE History, The Rock makes his return to the Blue Brand tonight. The Brahma Bull has had many great memories on SmackDown and will be looking create a new one for the fans on SmackDown's Premiere on FOX.

What does The Great One have in mind for the WWE Universe?

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon's fate hangs in the balance and there is no better stage to end this feud than the Premiere episode.

This Ladder Match is set to steal the show tonight and could it be the last night for one of these Superstars?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Day and Date: Friday, 4th October, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 5th October.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here.

