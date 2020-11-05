WWE SmackDown - 5 Big surprises that could happen- Unique twist in the Murphy & Aalyah romance, Roman Reigns gets destroyed 

Most fans have acknowledged that WWE SmackDown is the best of all of the weekly shows put on by the company, and that has been on the strength of the amazing twists and turns in the Universal Championship feud. A new cast of characters has now arrived at WWE SmackDown from RAW, and they have also brought in their unique flavor to the company.

And while the surprise twist at the end of last week's episode of WWE SmackDown was a fantastic way to close the show, with Jey Uso turning heel, one has to wonder if WWE SmackDown can keep the momentum going in the best possible way this week as well. So, could one or more of these surprises happen on WWE SmackDown this week?

As always feel free to comment on not just these surprises, but any aspect of WWE SmackDown, in the comments section below.

#5 Murphy is forced to team up with Dominik and Seth Rollins in the WWE SmackDown men's Survivor Series team

Kevin Owens is in the WWE SmackDown men's Survivor Series team and so is Jey Uso. This means that there are three spots yet to be determined from the WWE SmackDown roster and it is all too likely that they are Rollins, Murphy, and Dominik. Murphy is in a relationship with Dominik's sister- Aalyah Mysterio, and both men hate WWE SmackDown star Seth Rollins, and all of this could lead to massive amounts of drama.

Dominik put hands on Murphy! #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 31, 2020

We have seen that the RAW Survivor Series team cannot coexist and the fact of the matter is that the same may be the case with WWE SmackDown too. It then becomes a question of whether the RAW or WWE SmackDown team implodes first at the upcoming pay-per-view.