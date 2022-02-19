WWE SmackDown - 5 biggest news stories: New Intercontinental Champion crowned, first 2022 HOF inductee announced

This week's SmackDown took place last week at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. WWE taped the episode in advance due to the crew heading out to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the Elimination Chamber event.

Fans in attendance already knew what had gone down in the episode. A few clips were shared on social media. WWE even posted one spoiler on their website during the tapings about the Intercontinental Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn.

Despite this, it was business as usual heading into the show. The company advertised that Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Goldberg would come face-to-face ahead of their colossal battle at Elimination Chamber. They also announced a contract signing between Ronda Rousey & Naomi and, Sonya Deville & SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The show certainly delivered the final hype for the huge event at the Jeddah Dome. After all, the showcase will be the last premium live event before WrestleMania 38, according to WWE's schedule.

That being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's SmackDown.

#5 The Viking Raiders are set for the Elimination Chamber SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

The Viking Raiders' momentum leading into the Elimination Chamber event is at an all-time high.

On January 14, they became the number one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship by defeating Cesaro & Mansoor, Los Lotharios, and Jinder Mahal & Shanky in a four-way match. The following week, they overcame Los Lotharios in just a few minutes.

After weeks of teasing and beatdowns from champions The Uso's, Ivar took on Jimmy Uso one-on-one this week and defeated him to unsettle The Bloodline camp heading into the Jeddah showdown.

While Jimmy managed to score a one-on-one victory against Erik a couple of weeks ago, The Uso's will undoubtedly be keeping The Viking Raiders' recent win in the back of their minds.

Can The Viking Raiders dethrone the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber? We'll find out in just a few hours.

Edited by Angana Roy