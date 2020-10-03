WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Alexa Bliss holds The Fiend's hand, Mystery Woman revealed (October 2, 2020)

From an Intercontinental Championship main event to Alexa Bliss appearing on The KO Show, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

Approximately one year ago (October 4), SmackDown debuted on FOX and the show would receive mixed reviews initially. As of this moment, SmackDown feels like the most important pro wrestling show on TV. So it's good to know that the Blue brand has finally found its groove with viewers almost one year later.

SmackDown featured some major plot developments after the Clash of Champions event, and even the least impressive aspects of the show felt standard, but never bad.

Which show was better this week, RAW or SmackDown?

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (October 2, 2020).

#5: Carmella was revealed as WWE's 'Mystery Woman'

Even though the vignettes for WWE SmackDown's 'Mystery Woman' have been impressively shot each week, fans immediately figured out that Carmella was the mystery woman before the same was revealed on last night's edition of SmackDown.

Carmella talked about her career, and how she had lost her way in WWE for a while, specifically mentioning her time with the master of 24/7 title segments, R-Truth. Carmella cut a heel promo and blamed the fans for her dry spell in recent memory.

Carmella is no longer the moon-walking, trash-talking, princess of Staten Island, as her 'UNTOUCHABLE' gimmick resembles a modern-day glam diva in WWE.

U N T O U C H A B L E ✨#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qbWV46TBQd — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) October 3, 2020

Interestingly, Carmella also said that she would be ready to face competitors from both RAW and SmackDown after the Draft, which may hint towards Carmella being drafted to WWE RAW in the next few weeks.

Mandy Rose recently shifted brands, so Carmella moving to RAW as well might not be the wisest decision to make right now.