WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Big night for Big E, new tag team teased? (December 25, 2020)

From a huge rematch between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens to a tag team elimination match between WWE's major female stars, this week's edition of SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The last episode of SmackDown in 2020 delivered in the form of four good matches that occurred this week. Keep in mind that this show was pre-filmed by WWE during the holiday season in December, and it was an enjoyable episode despite the fact that it did not feature any Christmas-themed gimmick bouts on the card.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (December 25, 2020).

#5: Daniel Bryan and Jey Uso's feud resulted in a heated match between the two stars on WWE SmackDown

Daniel Bryan is one of the best in-ring competitors in WWE today. Despite being a part of the relatively less important match on the card, his bout against Jey Uso delivered in several aspects.

Jey Uso has ambushed Daniel Bryan in the past, and their conflict has only increased ever since Uso bowed down to The Tribal Chief of WWE, Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso attacked Daniel Bryan from behind when the latter was making his entrance before their bout could even begin.

Reportedly, WWE had to re-shoot a portion of this match as Bryan was instructed to sell Uso's attack to a greater degree. The same direction became apparent in the final product, as Jey Uso's intense attitude made him look like a dangerous athlete, for the most part.

Towards the end, Bryan managed to outmaneuver his opponent with a Running Knee, which guaranteed him the victory against Uso.

This match and the resulting victory could have been a way for Daniel Bryan to step up against Roman Reigns in January, next year.