WWE SmackDown - 5 biggest news stories: Intercontinental Championship changes hands, more WrestleMania 38 matches announced  

WWE SmackDown took place this week in Miami, Florida. Before the show airing, the company had already announced three blockbuster matches that would take place on the show in the Sunshine State.

Ronda Rousey was scheduled for her in-ring debut WWE SmackDown as she squared off against Sonya Deville. It was also announced that Sami Zayn would defend his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet, and The Usos would defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Viking Raiders.

With WrestleMania 38 is just four weeks away, the promotion is currently thrusting their events up a gear leading up to the Show of Shows. That being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's episode of SmackDown.

#5 Austin Theory reveals himself to be Pat McAfee's opponent for WrestleMania 38

On The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon granted the commentator a match at WrestleMania. However, he did not disclose the opponent.

On WWE SmackDown, upstart Austin Theory came up and revealed himself to be his challenger. He slapped McAfee before escaping to take a selfie on the entrance ramp. The match is now set to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4 Ricochet captures the WWE Intercontinental Championship for the first time

Sami Zayn defended the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet

This week's show got underway with Sami Zayn defending his recently-won Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet.

Ricochet stunned The Master Strategist throughout the match by scoring several near falls. In the end, thanks to a distraction from Johnny Knoxville, The One and Only was able to pin Zayn to capture the historic championship. This is the superstar's first reign with the title.

#3 Sami Zayn challenges Johnny Knoxville for a match at WrestleMania, and the latter accepts

Fuming after his defeat to Ricochet, Sami Zayn threw a tantrum in the backstage area by trashing different equipment. He ultimately looked into the camera and challenged Johnny Knoxville to a match at WrestleMania.

Later in the night, the Jackass star was interviewed and confirmed that he would see Sami in Dallas in four weeks, accepting the challenge.

#2 Roman Reigns vows to smash Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and promotes MSG show on Saturday

Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his entrance with Paul Heyman

Universal Champion Roman Reigns spoke to fans in Miami from the center of the ring. He noted that he would be defending his championship tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden, as will Lesnar, in a non-televised event. Their opponents were not disclosed.

Despite those bouts, The Tribal Chief explained that he wanted to face The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania and vowed to smash him at the biggest event of the year. He confirmed that it wasn't a prediction but a spoiler.

#1 Ronda Rousey wins her debut WWE SmackDown match

2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey competed in her first SmackDown match

The Baddest Woman on the Planet got her first taste of in-ring action on WWE SmackDown this week. She squared off against Sonya Deville as the blue brand's women's champion Charlotte Flair watched from the commentary table.

Ronda Rousey managed to fend off Flair's early interference to hit Piper's Pit, locking Sonya in the Ronda Armbar, forcing her to tap out. After the match, Charlotte entered the ring, but this turned out to be a mistake as the former UFC champ immediately took The Queen down and locked her in an Ankle Lock.

Overall, it was an impressive outing for the former RAW Women's Champion on the blue brand.

