WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Roman Reigns triggers Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman returns (January 29, 2021)

From appearances by RAW Superstars to a chaotic main event, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand's last show before the Royal Rumble event had an unusual flow to the episode as a whole. There were a few interesting moments in the first half of last night's SmackDown, but the show took an unnecessary turn in the latter half to build up to the Royal Rumble.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (January 29, 2021).

#5 Dominik Mysterio lost to King Corbin for a second consecutive week on WWE SmackDown

Rey and Dominik Mysterio's feud against King Corbin continued on this week's WWE SmackDown.

After Dominik Mysterio lost to King Corbin last week, he faced-off against Corbin in a singles rematch. Rey Mysterio was on commentary for this bout, and it became clear that Dominik Mysterio's inexperience is now going to be a recurring part of WWE SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio highlighted how Dominik Mysterio was not following his advice, which resulted in another loss for his son against Corbin this week. After the match, the legendary luchador was able to put down Corbin near the ringside area.

Dominik Mysterio hasn't won a single match since September 7, 2020. One may see that as a negative outcome, but there is reason to believe that this particular angle is beneficial for all parties involved.

Rey Mysterio's son is surely one talented individual in the ring, but his current situation seems to be a realistic one. After all, WWE fans often forget that Corbin was a former Golden Gloves boxer. Despite Corbin's somewhat silly onscreen shenanigans, more legitimacy is added to his character when he gets to beat up Dominik Mysterio with relative ease.

Moreover, a greater conflict is created for Dominik Mysterio if he keeps on losing every week. This means that there are actual stakes being created for Rey Mysterio's son, while King Corbin gets to showcase his dominance at the same time.

It will be interesting to see if this storyline plays out in the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend.