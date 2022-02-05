×
WWE SmackDown - 5 biggest news stories: WWE Hall of Famer returns, Ronda Rousey chooses her WrestleMania opponent

Danny Wolstanholme
ANALYST
Modified Feb 05, 2022 10:14 AM IST
Listicle

WWE SmackDown was in full Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania build-up mode this week. The show also featured the fallout from last Saturday's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in St. Louis.

During the men's Royal Rumble match, Brock Lesnar entered the contest at #30. Earlier in the night, he lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley after interference from Roman Reigns. Reigns was assisted by Paul Heyman, who handed him the WWE title to use as a weapon on Lesnar.

WWE advertised prior to SmackDown that Paul Heyman would be realigning with Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the episode.

The Royal Rumble event also saw the return of Ronda Rousey to WWE for the first time in nearly three years.

Rousey entered the Women's Royal Rumble match and ultimately eliminated SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to win the contest. Because of the victory, she will now choose which women's champion she will face at WrestleMania.

Ronda did not choose who she would be facing at RAW on Monday night, so it was advertised that she would head to SmackDown to make her decision.

As you can see, the company loaded up SmackDown with plenty of star power and intrigue this week. That being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories from the show.

#5 Naomi granted a shot at WWE SmackDown Women's Championship next week

.@NaomiWWE vs. @MsCharlotteWWE for the #SmackDown Women's Title next week?!?!@ScrapDaddyAP @SonyaDevilleWWE https://t.co/4ZuKdBBmWE

The Naomi and Sonya Deville feud came to a head once again last Saturday in St. Louis. During the women's Royal Rumble match, Sonya eliminated Naomi from the match when she least expected it.

This week, Naomi entered the WWE officials' office to tell Sonya that she wanted to see her in the ring in five minutes. The former Total Divas star meant business, but Sonya stalled.

Instead, she told Naomi that she would grant her an opportunity at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

A surprised Naomi said she would love that, but she did not believe Sonya. Adam Pearce then stepped in and said he would give her his word and liked the sound of the idea. Pearce made the match official.

Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship in New Orleans next week.

हिन्दी