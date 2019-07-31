WWE SmackDown: 5 biggest questions from this week’s episode (July 30th, 2019)

You can't be friends forever with The Hugger.

With SummerSlam inching closer every day, WWE has decided to increase the pace of their storylines to ensure they pack in as many superstars as possible into the big event. After all, it's the Biggest Party of the Summer!

As the number of segments and their intensity have increased, the frequency of mistakes committed has also increased. On the other hand, there are many questions fans have on their minds with each passing episode of Raw and SmackDown, and this week was no different.

Will Roman Reigns have as big a match at SummerSlam just like in Charlotte Flair's case? Will all the titles be defended at the event? We take a look at the 5 biggest questions on our minds after this week’s episode of SmackDown Live.

#5. Aleister Black, anyone?

Looks like both these talented men will be missing from SummerSlam.

Aleister Black and Cesaro managed to put on a magnificent performance in the middle of the card at Extreme Rules. The two men managed to entertain the crowds for almost ten minutes without anything on the line.

This makes one wonder - what happened to the entire Aleister Black and knocking on doors gimmick? Was it a one-off thing, or did WWE have greater plans which were scrapped by Eric Bishoff?

Whatever the reason may be, it had the potential to go well and Black could have opened his doors to another competitor for SummerSlam. Black is an NXT sweetheart who has a diehard fanbase who would have loved to see him work at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. WWE seems to be taking the slow-burn route with Black but one thing is beyond doubt - the man should have been higher up the card on SmackDown Live by now.

