WWE SmackDown: 5 Ideas why Vince McMahon may have paired Charlotte Flair with Carmella

Does WWE have big plans for this newly-formed tag team?

Of course, the two women have very similar physical appearances and are gorgeous in their own way, with long, blonde flowing locks. But beyond this, why are Charlotte Flair and Carmella a tag team unit, you ask?

I mean it was teased that they would get on the same page during an episode of SmackDown Live, and the next week, they actually teamed up against Sasha and Becky. It is a little confusing, especially if you consider the fact that Carmella is the current WWE 24/7 Champion.

But Vince McMahon is someone who always has his reasons for the moves that he makes, and I'm guessing that he must have something interesting in store with this alliance. I will not even claim to know how the mind of the genius works, but I can make a few educated guesses and I hope you will come along for the ride.

I invite you all to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts.

#5 To begin the transformation of Charlotte Flair into a babyface character

It is very clear that going forward, Sasha Banks and Bayley will be a dominant heel unit. Even if the duo were to be split up during the upcoming WWE draft, I'm guessing that each will continue her devious ways in her respective brand.

What the women's division lacks are strong babyfaces except for Becky Lynch right now. While Carmella is beloved, because of the way she's been booked thus far, she's not yet seen as a 'top star'. Which means that there's immense potential for someone like Charlotte Flair to turn face and dominate the roster.

The association with Carmella will help Flair when it comes to becoming a babyface. Carmella has become a really beloved character since she was paired up with R-Truth.

