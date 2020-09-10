WWE SmackDown- 5 Major surprises that could happen- Big twist with Alexa Bliss, Major character transformation, Brutal backstage attack

We have arrived at such a point that for the first time in years, WWE SmackDown has overtaken RAW as the main WWE show, outshining its better-known counterpart with better storytelling, better viewership, and what seems to be, a more planned approach. Sure, in the past, WWE SmackDown has been qualitatively better than RAW on a variety of occasions, but it just seems like Bruce Prichard has injected new life into the product.

So, what could this week's episode of WWE SmackDown have in store for us, you ask? This week's episode could indeed be full of surprises, as we build to Clash of Champions 2020, and to get you geared up, we present 5 surprises that could potentially happen on WWE SmackDown.

Be sure to leave a comment and let us know which of these surprises you'd like to see!

#5 Alexa Bliss replaces Abby the Witch in the Firefly Fun House on WWE SmackDown

A change is imminent in Alexa Bliss, and yes, we could see it as soon as this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. It could happen in the most spectacular fashion as well, considering that Bray Wyatt has teased that we'll see a new member of the Firefly Funhouse in this episode of WWE SmackDown. And if you check the clip down below, from Alexa Bliss' appearance on Talking Smack, you would agree with the general consensus, that something is off.

Alexa Bliss could become the physical manifestation of Abby the Witch inside the Firefly Funhouse, and if anyone has the ability and the acting chops to pull off such a demanding role, it is her. This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will definitely be one to really watch out for.