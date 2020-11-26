WWE SmackDown - 5 Most likely challengers for Roman Reigns after Survivor Series 

While Roman Reigns did not defend the WWE Universal Championship at Survivor Series this year, he went up against the toughest opponent he's faced in his short-lived heel tenure- Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre and Reigns went to war, and with a little bit of help from Jey Uso, his cousin, Roman Reigns, emerged as the victor in the contest and lives to fight another day.

So, now the question is, who will step up and challenge Roman Reigns on the episode of WWE SmackDown after Survivor Series.

With that said, here are 5 WWE SmackDown superstars that could step up and become Roman Reigns' next opponent.

#5 Reports suggest that Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is scheduled to happen at a future date

Few will ever know what it feels like to carry everything on their back. In this generation, there is only one. The head of the table, the Universal champion, The Best of the Best. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/clCfn5s3XH — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 23, 2020

According to reports, Daniel Bryan will be Roman Reigns' next opponent, though it is unclear whether their clash will happen at TLC or at the Royal Rumble. The only reason why this selection is so low in the list is that it is pretty clear at the moment that Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn are on a collision course. It would be very weird to tease a clash between Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan and have Roman Reigns step into the fray.

Never content. If there’s more, I’ll take it. https://t.co/Nc2wFUmYQs — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 19, 2020

That said, undoubtedly and undisputedly, Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is a money feud and there is actually a story in place for it as well, especially if you consider that Jey Uso and Daniel Bryan had a recent clash, where Roman Reigns was an integral part.

Plus, Daniel Bryan just cannot have a bad match and despite how many matches he loses, he is still one of the most revered men on the WWE roster.

Also, this goes without saying, but the match quality will be impeccable indeed.