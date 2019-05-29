WWE SmackDown Live: 5 People/Groups who could have attacked New Day's Big E last week

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.57K // 29 May 2019, 10:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Big E was attacked by an unknown attacker last week

Looks like we have a mystery on our hands, folks. Kevin Owens took on Kofi Kingston to kick off WWE SmackDown Live this week but before the two battled it out in the ring, Owens denied that he was behind the attack on Big E.

In case you missed it, Big E returned from injury seemingly to only sniff Kofi Kingston's armpits last week. He was found injured in the backstage area and it was believed that Kevin Owens was behind the attack on him.

Now, the question is that if Kevin Owens wasn't behind the attack, then who was? It's time to put our investigator hats on and bring you the answer, dear reader.

Please let us know in the comments who you think could have been responsible for the attack as well, if you guys can spare a minute.

#5 Nobody

What if Big E is swerving us all? What if he is only pretending that he was attacked so that he can potentially team up with Dolph Ziggler again? Big E has been sitting on the sidelines for far too long while Kofi Kingston rules the roost as WWE Champion.

A lot of wrestling commentators have been saying for a really long time that Big E should have been the man to be the breakout star of The New Day and not Kingston. Maybe this can be used as a storyline for Big E to turn heel and effectively break up The New Day. As much as we love the act, we all know that it has run its course by now.

Big E and Kofi Kingston know each other in the ring and their matches will be incredible to witness. They could both use this program to ascend to the next level, going forward.

1 / 5 NEXT