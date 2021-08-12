WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises - John Cena forms a strange alliance, Temporary Champion crowned?

WWE SmackDown may follow in the footsteps of RAW, where it's a significantly better show than the weeks preceding. Last week's episode of the Blue brand was just about alright because we've seen far better episodes recently.

However, we're on the road to SummerSlam and chances are that we'll see a surprise (or five) during this show. After all, even as the pay-per-view draws near, it doesn't feel like there's the same buzz around WWE SmackDown and RAW, as there is around AEW with CM Punk's imminent appearance.

So, with that said, here are five surprises that could potentially happen at WWE SmackDown this week. Feel free to share your thoughts, views, and opinions in the space right below.

#5 John Cena comes to WWE SmackDown star Finn Balor's aid

Last week we saw just how outmatched Finn Balor was when Roman Reigns and The Usos decimated him. Could we see a handicap match this week that pits Reigns and The Usos vs. John Cena and Balor? Even if the babyfaces are a member short, it is still a worthy WWE SmackDown main event match for sure!

We saw how Cena gave Riddle the rub on RAW by being part of a segment with him. Could he do something similar on the Blue brand by elevating Finn Balor to the next level. He could allow Balor to pick up the victory in the tag team match and then celebrate with the young man.

It's high time that someone from the active WWE SmackDown roster becomes a breakthrough star in much the same vein as John Cena! That person could very well be someone like Finn Balor. Only time will tell if WWE has the same high hopes for him that fans do.

