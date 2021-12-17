WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises - Brock Lesnar accidentally attacks a former WWE Champion, Triple threat confirmed at Day 1 

WWE SmackDown this week is pretty much guaranteed to be explosive. Brock Lesnar has gone babyface without losing the essential characteristics that make him Brock Lesnar, that quintessential mean streak. Roman Reigns is back to claim his metaphorical yard. Other superstars are, well, doing their thing too.

But, even if the chess pieces are neatly placed on the board, they need to be played in the right manner. This is why these WWE SmackDown surprises may be just what the doctor ordered. If they do take place during the show, a 7.5/10 affair may become a 9/10 episode!

With that said, here are five fantasy scenarios for the blue brand this week, that could potentially elevate things to the next level. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know your thoughts and views.

Also, who are you rooting for at Day 1? Will you be supporting Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar? Let us know in the section below.

#5 Brock Lesnar tries to attack WWE SmackDown official Adam Pearce and accidentally hits Drew McIntyre instead

Imagine the sight of Adam Pearce stepping into the ring to cut a promo on WWE SmackDown. But lo and behold, Drew McIntyre steps out from the crowd with a sword to cause destruction. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar walks up the rank to destroy the WWE official as well.

But when McIntyre unleashes a claymore, maybe Pearce slithers away in such a manner that he hits Lesnar. This adds a new dimension to the current Universal Championship picture. A very interesting scenario has been outlined in the next slide as well.

There is unfinished business between these two big men. Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre already have a bone to pick with each other from the time that the latter defeated the former at WrestleMania.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das