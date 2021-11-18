WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises- Former partners reunite for one night, Massive title change before Survivor Series, New romance?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown needs to be good. With WWE Survivor Series 2021 looming around the corner with almost no hype at all, it is mandatory that the creative team pulls up its socks at this critical juncture.

RAW was just another by-the-numbers episode, and the only invasion, so to speak, came in the form of The Usos. This is why it is necessary for WWE SmackDown to deliver in a big way. Ask yourselves, honestly, if there's even a bit of excitement for this year's Survivor Series, supposedly one of the Big four pay-per-views.

With that said, here are five surprises that could make the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown a must-watch affair. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know your thoughts and views. In fact, why don't you suggest a few surprises that could enhance the show?

#5 Big E and Xavier Woods reunite on WWE SmackDown to take down The Usos

Darius @Flea_Breeland #SmackDown the bloodline done smashed kofi kingston and xavier woods that fool big e is next at survivor series #WWE the bloodline done smashed kofi kingston and xavier woods that fool big e is next at survivor series #WWE #SmackDown

We saw how The Usos showed up on RAW this past week, taking the fight to Big E. Could we see a reunion of sorts, where Big E shows up on WWE SmackDown to exact his revenge, teaming up with Xavier Woods to take The Usos down? Maybe Randy Orton or Riddle could show up too, to take the fight to The Bloodline.

🤠💩 @BabyfaceMick



#SmackDown If WWE weren't cowards, they'd have Xavier Woods beat Roman Reigns for the Universal title and do Woods vs Big E at Survivor Series. If WWE weren't cowards, they'd have Xavier Woods beat Roman Reigns for the Universal title and do Woods vs Big E at Survivor Series.#SmackDown

Maybe this confrontation could be a setup for a much bigger invasion leading into Survivor Series 2021. It would set the stage wonderfully for a brand vs. brand clash. And maybe we can finally see if the WWE SmackDown and RAW teams can put their differences aside to work towards the same goal.

Do you think WWE has waited far too long with an invasion, killing off just about any excitement?

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John