WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises - New Champion crowned, Becky Lynch confronts Roman Reigns, Interesting betrayal  

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is a vital stepping stone to the road to the 2022 Royal Rumble. One has to believe that the company will go all out to hype up the upcoming premium live event.

This article will look at five potential surprises that could transpire on this week's show. Do you think that because RAW has Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar, it is the superior show at this point? Or is WWE SmackDown still the uncrowned king of weekly wrestling content?

Be sure to leave a comment and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Naomi upsets Charlotte Flair to become the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Naomi has all of the momentum in the world heading into the Royal Rumble. She's been extremely popular with fans, especially coming off her angle with Sonya Deville. What if, in a moment that stuns the world, Naomi becomes the SmackDown Women's Champion, defeating Charlotte Flair in the ultimate upset?

Wait, you say... this week's match is not for the title. A simple war of words, a heated exchange is enough to add way more stakes to the showdown, especially if the plan is for Charlotte Flair to enter the Royal Rumble. 30 years after her father won the Rumble match, could the prodigal daughter do so too?

Imagine the ultimate marquee WrestleMania clash with Naomi as the Champion going up against Charlotte Flair and Lita! It would be a battle for the ages and would actually feel like a WrestleMania main event match. One wonders if the first step towards that goal will happen this week.

