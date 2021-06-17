WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible Surprises- Adam Pearce makes a massive announcement, Cesaro has an unlikely tag team partner, Major return

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before Hell in a Cell is guaranteed to be a packed one for sure. A lot of stuff has already been advertised, and most of it looks good.

Just to ensure that there is buzz, chatter, and talk around Hell in a Cell, the creative team is likely to fill WWE SmackDown up with surprises. We've come up with a few in this article, and we invite you to do the same in the comments below.

#5 Adam Pearce completely shakes WWE SmackDown up with a major announcement

I know that I have had many conversations with @BaronCorbinWWE on this very topic. Stay tuned. https://t.co/jTC8l8VAkA — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 16, 2021

Let's be honest for a second. As awesome as WWE SmackDown is right now, the whole Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin feud over a crown just seems a little childish, doesn't it?

That said, how can the said feud come to a conclusion? The simple answer is with yet another King of the Ring tournament. Adam Pearce even teased as much on social media.

I love you dude but Shinsuke x Boogs man, they're unstoppable and stylish. — SEPHIROD (@Sephirod_) June 16, 2021

There are so many superstars on WWE SmackDown and RAW that could potentially win the crown, from Shinsuke Nakamura to Xavier Woods to his partner, Kofi Kingston to Otis, who has a new mean look and attitude.

Maybe someone from NXT is called up to win the prestigious feat. At the very least, it'll infuse a sense of excitement into the current product.

The tournament could start as early as this episode of WWE SmackDown, though chances are a bit unlikely. But if there's smoke, there's fire and the very fact that Adam Pearce alluded to this tournament on social media means that it could definitely happen.

The question is- could Sonya Deville also announce a Queen of the Ring tournament or does WWE not have enough women in the roster for that to happen?

