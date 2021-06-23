WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible Surprises - Roman Reigns' next opponent revealed, Big return to face current Champion, Unexpected face turn

The next episode of WWE SmackDown is definitely going to be one to watch out for. The company is getting ready to go on the road again, which means that we need to gear up for surprises galore.

A few of them could happen on WWE SmackDown this week to set the stage for Money in the Bank and beyond. RAW wasn't the worst episode this week, meaning that the creative team is ready to fire on all cylinders considering the stakes involved over the coming months.

So, with that said, here are five surprises that could potentially happen on WWE SmackDown this week. Be sure to weigh in and let us know if you think one or more of these surprises could potentially happen.

#5 Big E confronts Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown and refuses to acknowledge him

When Big E branched out on his own, Roman Reigns vs. the former New Day member was a match that fantasy bookers all yearned for. Because neither Rey Mysterio nor Dominik look healthy enough to renew their rivalry with Reigns on WWE SmackDown, it's time for a brand new challenger to emerge. Big E fits the bill completely and could go to war with Roman Reigns!

I put in 💯% and take pride in everything I do, all day every day. You know what else I take pride in? The perfect meal on the grill and thanks to @Kingsford Hardwood Pellets, these meals are 💯% full of the best flavor. Isn’t that right @gkittle46? #KingsfordPartner pic.twitter.com/pDGhzIaaSM — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) May 20, 2021

Let's just say that there won't be too many flips or top-rope maneuvers when Big E and The Tribal Chief go to battle. These are two of WWE SmackDown's top powerhouses. Fists will fly and the canvas will reverberate with slams!

Could Big E come out to interrupt Roman Reigns' opening promo and announce to him that he wants to wrest the Universal Championship away from him? This feud could put Big E on the map as a top WWE SmackDown star in the main event picture.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das