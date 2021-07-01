WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises - Roman Reigns involved in betrayal, Big return and face turn, Edge picks a major stipulation 

Many say that WWE SmackDown is the best show from World Wrestling Entertainment's extensive fare. WWE RAW is an hour too long and well, NXT just does not have the level of 'urgency' that the blue brand does.

WWE SmackDown has achieved this feat through consistent storytelling. And because no story makes you sit up and take notice without a few surprises, they've always had a few of those in their weekly offerings.

So here are 5 surprises that we think could significantly enhance the show this week. This is one person's opinion, of course. If you have any thoughts on how to make WWE SmackDown a better show, feel free to voice your opinions in the comments below.

#5 Roman Reigns absolutely destroys Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns is not a happy camper after Edge took the fight to him in the final segment of WWE SmackDown last week and, well, won! He would need a scapegoat to aim his frustrations upon. In the absence of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso could find himself on the receiving end of some of The Tribal Chief's signature moves.

We have seen how much Jey Uso got elevated after his feud with Roman Reigns and there's no reason why the same cannot be replicated with Jimmy!

Remember how Jimmy Uso, all jubilant, wanted to step out and celebrate his win with Roman Reigns, but just got brushed aside on WWE SmackDown last week?

It could be a precursor to, a preview of the events that transpire on this week's WWE SmackDown episode.

Do you think Jimmy Uso should be the next WWE Universal Champion? Will a Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso feud make sense? Let us know in the comments section below.

