WWE SmackDown - 5 Potential surprises - Returning legend to challenge Roman Reigns, current star to return after 201 days

The WWE SmackDown after the Royal Rumble is almost always a must-watch show for wrestling fans. The promotion's most crucial time of the year has indeed kicked off, with the Road to WrestleMania beginning at the Rumble.

On the way there, the company will have to stop at the Elimination Chamber - another event that's looking quite promising. While the WWE Championship will be defended inside the eponymous devilish structure, the Universal Championship's future at the event has not yet been decided. Roman Reigns does not have a clear challenger yet, but SmackDown might fix that.

Charlotte Flair might find her next challenger on the Friday night show as well, while a superstar, who has been away from the ring for more than six months now, could return.

Overall, the blue brand appears to be hosting a can't miss an episode of WWE SmackDown this weekend.

Since last year's Money in the Bank event, Asuka has been absent from WWE for more than 200 days. Her absence has been sorely felt, as releases have largely decimated the women's roster over the past year.

As one of the most entertaining stars, Asuka has overcome the language barrier to hold fans spellbound while performing. Before leaving, she was a babyface thanks to her popularity with the audience.

Asuka could return on WWE SmackDown this week and immediately make a mark. Given the lack of female performers on the roster, she would be a welcome addition and could feud with almost anyone and hold her own.

While she was not assigned a brand during the WWE Draft, it remains to be seen if she will join SmackDown or RAW on her return.

