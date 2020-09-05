WWE SmackDown - 5 Reasons why Bayley stunningly betrayed her best friend, Sasha Banks with a savage attack

Sasha Banks and Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WWE Payback 2020 last weekend, and yes, they had a chance to regain their titles on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. A very competitive match ensued where Sasha Banks and Bayley worked as a cohesive unit on WWE SmackDown to take down their much larger opponents but they would come up short during this contest.

It was during the course of the match where Sasha Banks (kayfabe) hurt her knees, and this was a major reason for why she and Bayley lost their match on WWE SmackDown. But what was the reason why Bayley decided to attack Sasha Banks in one of the more brutal beat-downs we've seen thus far on WWE SmackDown since the brand moved to Friday nights?

#5 WWE SmackDown has been building to a rift between Sasha Banks and Bayley over many weeks now

Take a good look at the very last time that Bayley and Sasha Banks will enter the ThunderDome together on WWE SmackDown, because it is truly a glorious sight to see. But is anyone really surprised that Sasha Banks and Bayley are no longer unified as a tag team? We've been seeing the cracks between the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and Sasha Banks grow bigger every week both on television (with snide comments directed at 'tag team champions') and social media interactions such as the one below:

Sasha Banks and Bayley have been teasing a rift for weeks on end because even they know that the real magic will happen when they are working against one another. Which brings us to our next point.