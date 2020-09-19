WWE SmackDown - 5 Reasons why Jeff Hardy proposed a Triple Threat Ladder match at Clash of Champions 2020

It started with a match between AJ Styles and Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown, which ended in a manner that Sami Zayn didn't really care for, which brought out the current Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy into the mix. And soon enough, Jeff Hardy's arrival would also bring out a ladder, and the man would go on to propose a ladder match, much to the delight of the WWE SmackDown fans in the ThunderDome for Clash of Champions 2020. While the Clash of Champions 2020 match hasn't been made official yet, in all probability, it will be Jeff Hardy defending the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn.

Why was a ladder match added, out of the blue, to the proceedings at hand, one has to wonder! Here are 5 possibilities why Jeff Hardy proposed this massive Clash of Champions 2020 match on WWE SmackDown. Feel free to weigh in with your own comments in the section below.

#5 For that crazy Jeff Hardy spot at WWE Clash of Champions 2020

Jeff Hardy will go down in history as one of the greatest of all time, but let's be honest, he will never be hailed as a mat wrestler. Jeff Hardy is a man who defies gravity with every move, and when one recalls his accomplishments, you remember the adrenaline rush that poured from the arena through your television screen, into your living room.

Jeff Hardy has confirmed that No More Words will be returning as his entrance song as soon as crowds return. — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) September 14, 2020

It is almost a guarantee that at Clash of Champions 2020, we will see Jeff Hardy perform one such stunt. No, Jeff Hardy is not the same young man, who inspired so many back in the day with his death-defying stunts but he is still in his prime, as we have seen from his performances in recent times.