WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Sasha Banks and Bayley became the Women's Tag Team Champions

What are your thoughts on Bayley 2-belts, ladies and gentlemen?

Sasha Banks and Bayley left many astounded with a victory in the SmackDown main event segment.

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Sasha Banks and Bayley pose with the Women's Tag Championships

SmackDown was a show that had its moments but I have to say that I did not expect Bayley and Sasha Banks to end the show with their hands raised as Women's Tag Team Champions. WWE did a pretty commendable job in making us think that this was just another by-the-numbers contest, and then suddenly, out of nowhere Bayley and Sasha Banks pulled out the big win.

But the more I thought about it, the more sense it made to me. And in this article, I shall elaborate upon 5 reasons why I believe that Sasha Banks and Bayley dethroned Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions this week on SmackDown.

So now, without further ado, I present 5 reasons for the same.

#5 To build further tension between Sasha Banks and Bayley

Yes, Sasha Banks and Bayley are at the very top of the mountain right now and yes, they did go off the air with a big victory over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. But the fact of the matter is that Sasha Banks and Bayley had problems during the match. In fact, let me go one step further and say that Sasha Banks and Bayley have had problems throughout the year and it's only a matter of time before they dissolve for good.

And I believe that they can potentially dissolve because Sasha Banks vs. Bayley is going to be a money match whenever it happens. Bayley has proved that she is a far more natural heel than we ever believed and Sasha Banks does not play second fiddle to anyone.

Let me assure you, ladies and gentlemen, that the next few weeks are going to be very dramatic indeed for the two women.

1 / 5 NEXT