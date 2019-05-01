WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Aleister Black isn't in the Money In The Bank ladder match

Why did WWE decide to leave him out of MITB?

Aleister Black has been on a tear ever since he debuted on WWE NXT. He transitioned seamlessly to the main roster, becoming a very valuable part of the WWE roster almost at once. Many see him as the potential successor of The Undertaker. He certainly has the skill and the mystique for such a role.

But the fact is that him, along with others like Robert Roode and Ruby Riott did not make the cut at Money In The Bank 2019. Why was he left out of such a prominent role? I will speculate in this article, with your permission.

Be sure to lend me your ear and also voice your thoughts in the comments section right below. Just remember that this is pure speculation, and I claim to have no backstage knowledge of why Black actually missed out.

But then again, I can make a few informed guesses, as follows...

#5 Character is not fully fleshed out

Ever since Aleister Black came over to SmackDown Live from RAW to be closer to his wife Zelina Vega, the company has been teasing a brand new character for him. He appears, clothed in all black, and cuts enigmatic promos addressing the WWE Universe. It just seems at this juncture that his story is only half told and it'll be a while before he makes his debut.

I guess parallels can be drawn to Bray Wyatt and The Firefly Fun House as well. But while Bray Wyatt is an established commodity, bear in mind that not as many people know about Aleister Black yet. Only a handful of people that watch the main roster also follow NXT.

Even if they know of him, they know him as a tag team competitor only. WWE is biding their time to build Black up before they re-debut him in the main roster.

