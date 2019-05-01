×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Aleister Black isn't in the Money In The Bank ladder match 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
164   //    01 May 2019, 10:37 IST

Why did WWE decide to leave him out of MITB?
Why did WWE decide to leave him out of MITB?

Aleister Black has been on a tear ever since he debuted on WWE NXT. He transitioned seamlessly to the main roster, becoming a very valuable part of the WWE roster almost at once. Many see him as the potential successor of The Undertaker. He certainly has the skill and the mystique for such a role.

But the fact is that him, along with others like Robert Roode and Ruby Riott did not make the cut at Money In The Bank 2019. Why was he left out of such a prominent role? I will speculate in this article, with your permission.

Be sure to lend me your ear and also voice your thoughts in the comments section right below. Just remember that this is pure speculation, and I claim to have no backstage knowledge of why Black actually missed out.

But then again, I can make a few informed guesses, as follows...

#5 Character is not fully fleshed out

Ever since Aleister Black came over to SmackDown Live from RAW to be closer to his wife Zelina Vega, the company has been teasing a brand new character for him. He appears, clothed in all black, and cuts enigmatic promos addressing the WWE Universe. It just seems at this juncture that his story is only half told and it'll be a while before he makes his debut.

I guess parallels can be drawn to Bray Wyatt and The Firefly Fun House as well. But while Bray Wyatt is an established commodity, bear in mind that not as many people know about Aleister Black yet. Only a handful of people that watch the main roster also follow NXT.

Even if they know of him, they know him as a tag team competitor only. WWE is biding their time to build Black up before they re-debut him in the main roster.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown Ricochet Aleister Black
Advertisement
5 Explanations for why Ricochet is in Money in the Bank ladder match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Aleister Black teases new gimmick on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Aleister Black might be turning heel
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 7 Superstars who should be in the Men's MITB Ladder Match
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Money in the Bank 2019 participants finalized
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Becky Lynch will wrestle twice at Money in The Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Final competitors confirmed for Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
RELATED STORY
Predicting every competitor in the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 6 superstars who should be in the Men's Ladder match
RELATED STORY
Predicting all 8 men's Money in the Bank participants
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us