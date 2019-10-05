WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Braun Strowman vs boxing legend Tyson Fury is being teased

WWE just teased a massive match for Smackdown on FOX

SmackDown has moved to a new night and the excitement is real. Of all the exciting surprises that were promised to us all, perhaps the least exciting thing on the card seemed like an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.

As Braun Strowman ran through his competition in the weirdest looking pants mankind has ever seen, he got into an altercation with world-renowned English boxer Tyson Fury. And from the looks of it, it is very clear that WWE is planting the seeds for a Fury vs Strowman match.

So why is WWE teasing this massive match and not pitting Braun Strowman against someone from the roster? The answer is very simple when you think about it, and I have detailed the salient points out for your convenience.

#5 'Real sports' feel

.@BraunStrowman is ready for action in a HUGE 8-Man Tag Team Match on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/tlrcN6YU9a — WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2019

It has been said and repeated many times at this point. FOX wants WWE on its Network to have the feel of a real-life sporting event and not necessarily a sports entertainment show that has become synonymous with RAW on the USA Network. We saw a clear difference in terms of presentation in both cases

So, the easiest way for any show to have real-life sports feel is to bring out real-life sportsmen and women to become a part of the mix, to lend it the credibility. Even if they are working a staged match per se, it will make things very interesting for fans. We've seen in the past how athletes like Ronda Rousey incorporate moves from their actual arsenal in MMA in a pro wrestling format.

One can be assured that Fury will be throwing furious punches. Let's hope that he learns to throw a work punch to not genuinely hurt his opponents.

