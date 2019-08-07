WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Rowan was responsible for the attacks on Roman Reigns

Buddy Murphy spilled the beans this week on SmackDown Live

This week on SmackDown Live, the show ended with a massive cliffhanger. Although rumors had surfaced that Rowan and Bryan would be shown as being responsible for the attacks on Roman Reigns, it was another thing entirely to see it confirmed by Murphy.

But why was Rowan chosen ahead of everyone else in this role? I shall explore all of the reasons in this article, and maybe you can chime in, in the comments section below.

The fact of the matter is that this is, by quite a mile, the most intriguing thing on either RAW or SmackDown Live at this very moment. Whatever it leads to, it's going to make people tune in and watch the proceedings.

So why was Rowan ultimately unveiled as Reigns' attacker?

#5 A massive hook for SummerSlam

We thought that we knew the SummerSlam card, but it turns out that we did not know anything. It does seem like Roman Reigns vs. Rowan is the best route to take for SummerSlam, but then where does Daniel Bryan fit into the whole situation? Or will Daniel Bryan face off against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam because it is clearly the bigger match?

The truth is that there is a massive hook leading into SummerSlam, where we do not know what is next and this is hardly ever the case with any card, especially a show as big as SummerSlam is for WWE.

You come in knowing how the show plays out and there's hardly an element of unpredictability involved in the same.

WWE is today competing with massive shows like The Walking Dead or Stranger Things, which are packed with genuine surprises. To be at par with them, it has to surprise the fans as well.

