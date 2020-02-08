WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Universal Champion The Fiend is Goldberg's next opponent

Goldberg and The Fiend will clash in Saudi Arabia next!

So, we knew that Goldberg would be a part of SmackDown, and we also knew that he would announce his next opponent during the course of the blue brand. Rumors were swirling around and a lot of people threw about a lot of names with regard to Goldberg's next opponent.

But then, Goldberg joined us via satellite and revealed to the world that he would like to face The Fiend for the Universal Championship. This is a massive match and the world will tune in to see who will persevere in this battle of true goliaths!

But why was The Fiend, who's put away Daniel Bryan in a brutal strap match, chosen as Goldberg's opponent on this occasion? Please leave a comment and let us know your thoughts.

Here's my personal assessment of the said situation.

#5 SmackDown needs some serious star power

I know that a lot of people may be upset that Goldberg is getting a Universal Championship opportunity ahead of someone who's a full-time member of the roster, like say, Roman Reigns or Shorty G. But the fact of the matter is that Goldberg is one of the biggest draws not only in the history of WWE but in the history of the wrestling world. And while Brock Lesnar makes cameo appearances on RAW at times, SmackDown is definitely lacking a big star.

Goldberg appearing on will definitely bring more people into the building, provided he actually shows up and does not appear via satellite. Moreover, it may get a lot more people who do not watch the show live to tune in and follow the action. Goldberg was big news in 1998 and he remains a legend to this day because of the fantastic way he was booked in WCW.

