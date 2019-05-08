WWE SmackDown: 5 Signs that Kofi Kingston will not be WWE Champion for long

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.93K // 08 May 2019, 09:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There's a big chance that Kofi Kingston's days are numbered

If you've watched the NETFLIX series, GLOW, which incidentally deals with professional wrestling, one of the things that is mentioned over and over again is how all the money is in the chase. Kofi Kingston rose to the mountaintop and became the Champion at WrestleMania 35.

To say that his run has been cold since then would be an understatement. The sense of the underdog fighting against the odds to topple the vicious heel champion was the core of his story, and the essence has been lost since.

I really do think that his days as the Champion are quite numbered, despite the fact that I remain a fan. And in this article, I shall provide 5 reasons why I believe that such is the case.

Share your thoughts in the comments section.

#5 Two big wins

#andSTILL ! Kofi Kingston defeats Daniel Bryan to retain the WWE Championship! What did you guys think about tonight’s RAW? pic.twitter.com/E8sNPAcNiF — Cenation - WWE Guy (@CenationMarian) May 7, 2019

All of us watch shows beyond wrestling and it's almost impossible to predict the events that will transpire on the said programs. We still do not know who will sit on the Iron Throne and rule Westeros. Neither do we know the identity of the Gargoyle King even in a teenage drama series like Riverdale.

But in WWE, every fan can sense patterns that pretty much give away what's going to happen on the show. Like there's a reason why Kofi Kingston picked up two back to back victories on RAW and SmackDown Live, firstly against Daniel Bryan and later against Sami Zayn and AJ Styles. It indicates that Kofi Kingston will be made to look strong, before the title is snatched from him.

Of course, WWE has a chance to swerve us all and pretty much prove that I'm jumping to conclusions for no reason at all. But I'm pretty sure that I am right in this case!

1 / 5 NEXT