WWE SmackDown - 5 Spoilers you need to know- Major title change, Former Champion gets handcuffed 

Because this edition of WWE SmackDown is slated to happen on Christmas, which is Friday night, the episode was taped in advance to allow for WWE's top stars to spend this special day with their loved ones.

If you do not, understandably, want WWE SmackDown spoiled for you, give this feature a miss. But in case you have other plans on Christmas day, please go ahead and read on.

#5 Big E is your brand new Intercontinental Champion

New intercontinental champion big E pic.twitter.com/0q5HUssubX — CLE Rainmaker 🇵🇷 (@BIGCLE23) December 23, 2020

If you wanted to know why Big E was separated from The New Day, you get your answers on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, where Big E defeated Sami Zayn to become the brand new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

It is a lumberjack match, featuring several WWE SmackDown Superstars and Angel Garza, and as one would expect, a brawl broke out between the Lumberbacks during the course of the contest.

Sami Zayn, in true heel fashion, tried to escape during the course of the contest, but he could not, because of Apollo Crews. Maybe a new feud could begin on the WWE SmackDown after this one?

A new Intercontinental Champion was crowned in Big E, as he was hoisted atop the shoulders of the other babyfaces in the lumberjack match

#4 Roman Reigns retained his title on WWE SmackDown in a steel cage match

So far on the #SmackDown taping, Roman retains after Jay Uso handcuffs Owens to the cage. — The Wrestling Cat (@thewrestlingcat) December 23, 2020

From what we know of the match, Kevin Owens hit Roman Reigns with everything including a Stunner and a powerbomb, but could not get him to stay on the mat for a 3-count.

Roman Reigns won the match, once again with Jey Uso's interference, as Uso chained Kevin Owens to the steel cage. Roman Reigns is still the face of WWE SmackDown, even though, once again, it took 2 men to keep Kevin Owens down and out.