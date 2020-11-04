WWE SmackDown - 5 Superstars who could follow Jey Uso and team up with Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had been on opposing sides until last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, engaging in a battle over the Universal Championship and the right to be the head of the table of the most dominant dynasty in WWE history. And then, to the surprise of the entire WWE SmackDown audience, somehow Jey Uso saw the light and realized that he and Roman Reigns should be aligned.

Jey Uso may be the first of several Superstars to become an ally of Roman Reigns, and in time, wage wars with The Hurt Business or RETRIBUTION or even The Undisputed ERA when they arrive at WWE SmackDown. The alliances chronicled in this article will not happen overnight, if they happen at all, and because things change over time, some of the picks may not necessarily belong to the WWE SmackDown brand.

As we have seen through the course of WWE's history, brands hardly matter when it comes to storylines, especially when Roman Reigns is concerned, and so Superstars may shift to and fro to serve the tale that's being told.

#5 Roman Reigns' other cousin and popular WWE SmackDown star Jimmy Uso

It makes no sense for WWE SmackDown star Jimmy Uso to remain a babyface on his own, while Jey Uso is allied with Roman Reigns, his tribal chief. The Usos are the best tag team in WWE SmackDown history, with all due respect to the New Day, and for them to be aligned with Roman Reigns, would just be a new chapter in their enduring legacy.

It's probably only a matter of time before Jimmy Uso returns to full health, and joins his brother in Roman Reigns' stable on WWE SmackDown. No other scenario makes sense.