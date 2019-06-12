WWE SmackDown: 5 Superstars that could answer Aleister Black's open challenge

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.26K // 12 Jun 2019, 08:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Which Superstar will step up to eventually confront Aleister Black?

Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House is not the only vignette that airs every week. Aleister Black, for weeks, has been pleading and imploring WWE Superstars to step up to the plate and pick a fight with him.

It's extremely difficult to imagine why nobody may have picked a fight with him yet. I mean there are Superstars on the bench, waiting for an opportunity, and so the kayfabe reason for nobody stepping up to the plate is quite puzzling.

One thing is for sure, though, someone is bound to step up and challenge Aleister Black when the time is right.

In this speculative article, let's look at a few potential challengers and additionally, feel free to suggest your own picks in the comments section.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

Remember all the fanfare and the hype that surrounded Shinsuke Nakamura back when he first debuted in the company? His debut match against Sami Zayn in NXT was off the charts and still considered by many to be the best match that the company's seen. Even when he came up to the main roster, thousands would sing along to his unforgettable theme song.

And then suddenly he feuded with AJ Styles and somehow, his stock just seemed to drop ever since. I suppose that him not winning the WWE Championship, time after time, really hurt him in terms of booking and he was never seen in the same light as he used to be.

Plus, the language barrier may have played a fact in him not getting over to the extent that fans had imagined.

One thing is assured, if Shinsuke Nakamura gets a chance to tear it up with Aleister Black, then it is extremely likely that the two men will put on a great contest.

1 / 5 NEXT