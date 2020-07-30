Create
WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen: Major title change, Unexpected heel turn, Bray Wyatt's next target revealed

Who is next in Bray Wyatt's crosshairs after Braun Strowman?
Riju Dasgupta
Modified 30 Jul 2020, 10:32 IST
Could there be a few major surprises on WWE SmackDown this week? Well, there better be, because WWE SmackDown will be building to SummerSlam, which is allegedly happening on a beach or a boat.

The task of rebuilding WWE's audience falls upon their shoulders now because the company has seen a remarkable dip in viewership since the pandemic first began. So what does WWE SmackDown have to do to retain the viewers that it has (the fall hasn't been as considerable as RAW, thankfully) and also attract new viewers?

Well, it has to shake the product up quite significantly with a surprise or even 5!

#5 Nikki Cross becomes the brand new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Bayley and Sasha Banks own all the gold there is to be won on WWE SmackDown and WWE RAW, at least in the women's division right now. As we have seen in the past, this is a temporary solution to boost ratings because different titles should be used to elevate different stars, be it on RAW or WWE SmackDown.

And this is why I think that Nikki Cross should become the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion on this week's episode, by defeating Bayley clean in the middle of the ring.

Nikki Cross may be a much more watered-down version of her NXT persona on WWE SmackDown, but she has proved that she does her best with what she is given and has proved to be quite an asset for the company.

So, the time may finally be right for her to dethrone Bayley and kick-start a whole bunch of storylines on WWE SmackDown and RAW in the wake of the title change. Do you guys think that Nikki Cross is finally ready to become the brand new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion?

Published 30 Jul 2020, 10:32 IST
WWE SmackDown The New Day The Golden Role Models Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) Alexa Bliss WWE Intercontinental Championship WWE Smackdown Women's Championship WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
