WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprises that could happen - Matt Riddle attacked by former Champion, Jeff Hardy's real attacker revealed

What is in store for Matt Riddle on WWE SmackDown?

Even though RAW this week wasn't the best episode yet, I have to say that SmackDown last week (which I didn't get to watch live, but caught later on) was an exceptionally good show. The think tank, led by Bruce Prichard, is really pushing the ante with regard to blurring the lines between reality and fiction and SmackDown has become the show to watch again.

There is no reason at all why SmackDown this week cannot be just as exciting as it was last week. After all, without an audience at hand cheering on the members of the SmackDown roster, it will take these dramatic twists and turns to truly keep the audience engaged and invested in the best manner possible.

So, with that said, here are 5 surprises that could potentially take place on this week's episode of SmackDown and as always, I would like to invite you to weigh in and share your thoughts and views in the comments section below.

#5 King Corbin attacks Matt Riddle when he first appears on SmackDown

LEAN, MEAN, FIGHTING MACHINE👊💥@SuperKingOfBros is ready to make the blue brand the BRO BRAND! Who would you like to see him face first on #SmackDown?#WWEonBT | BT Sport 1 HD | Friday 1 am pic.twitter.com/ps5DxjCRE6 — WWE UK (@WWEUK) June 1, 2020

Last week, we found out that Matt Riddle would be coming to SmackDown as an active part of the roster which is a great move. And I have a feeling that SmackDown Creative will want to treat him as a big star right out of the gate, which is why they may pit him against an established star. For King Corbin to take on Matt Riddle in his first few outings would do him a world of good.

"I've competed all over the world in all kinds of rings, and I've done it all... without shoes!" - @SuperKingofBros



The blue brand is about to become 𝑩𝒓𝒐 brand. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iPMmzxqsPn — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2020

King Corbin can suffer a few losses too and he's such a consummate performer that his position in SmackDown will not be affected as a result. Another serious contender for Matt Riddle is potentially Sheamus, who will also need a new opponent once he's done with Jeff Hardy.