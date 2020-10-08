WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Newly drafted Superstar confronts Roman Reigns, Faction splits up, New member in the Wyatt Family?

This is not just any episode of WWE SmackDown because this week's episode also marks the onset of the WWE 2020 Draft, which begins on WWE SmackDown and carries on to RAW the following week, where the rosters will be finalized. And if that wasn't enough, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard have decided to make this one of the more loaded editions of WWE SmackDown in recent memory, because the card almost feels like a pay-per-view event.

So, with that said, it's almost guaranteed that there will be a surprise or five on WWE SmackDown this week. It is not an episode you can afford to miss and one may even go as far as to say that this may be one of the most important WWE SmackDown episodes this year.

So, with that said, here are 5 surprises that could happen.

#5 Samoa Joe gets drafted to WWE SmackDown and says that Roman Reigns isn't his Tribal Chief

The Samoan heritage that Roman Reigns so proudly represents is an integral component of his feud with Jey Uso and it could be a critical factor if the plan is for him to go up against The Rock at WrestleMania 37. And to advance the storyline in the best manner, Samoa Joe could choose to leave the commentary desk and become a part of the active WWE SmackDown roster. Roman Reigns is a formidable heel and he needs a solid babyface to work with, and Samoa Joe does seem ideal for the role, to be quite honest.

.@TheRock recently said that he is open to a match with 'The Tribal Chief' @WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns w/ @HeymanHustle in the future.



If it happened, who you got? pic.twitter.com/SehVTQvrCz — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 2, 2020

And the storyline is right here! Shortly after Samoa Joe shows up on WWE SmackDown, he could just say that he doesn't recognize Roman Reigns as his tribal chief. And so, a feud could commence.