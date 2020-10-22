WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Preview of the next Roman Reigns feud, RAW Superstars invade the blue brand?

If you are a fan of combat sports and sports entertainment, this is going to be one packed weekend for you, starting Friday Night with WWE SmackDown, followed by UFC 254, Bound For Glory, and then Hell in a Cell 2020. Because there is just so much hype around all of the other events, there may be a lot of pressure on WWE SmackDown to deliver and fulfill its objective of getting fans excited for the upcoming pay-per-view.

The easiest way to achieve this is through surprises galore leading into the upcoming pay-per-view event. The point of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown is to hype up Hell in a Cell, and Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and co. may have a few surprises up their sleeves for sure.

Just a disclaimer before we begin, that this article is not based on backstage knowledge or insider data, but instead on pure speculation, as a fan.

#5 Big E and Roman Reigns have a moment on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso has been a fantastic storyline but to be fair, it has also been a very predictable one. There is no way at all that The Tribal Chief gets unseated as the face of WWE SmackDown even with the big upcoming Hell in a Cell match. As invested as people are in the current character for Roman Reigns, they quickly want to see him move onto someone who could be a more significant threat, let's just say for now.

This storyline rules. Jey Uso has never looked cooler and more sympathetic and Roman is a great heel #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 17, 2020

And so, Roman Reigns and Big E could have a staredown up on the ramp that could shed light on the feud that Roman Reigns will have after Hell in a Cell, as he prepares for The Rock at WrestleMania.