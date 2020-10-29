WWE SmackDown - 5 Surprises that could happen- Roman Reigns gets destroyed, Brand new Champion crowned?

And so, we arrive at the highly-anticipated episode of WWE SmackDown after Hell in a Cell.

The episode of RAW that followed Hell in a Cell 2020 wasn't the best show, and it wasn't the worst show either. It just reminded us that intra-brand rivalries would be put on the back-burner for the time being, as we focus on inter-brand feuds.

But now that the stage is set for Survivor Series, WWE SmackDown could certainly spice things up with a whole bunch of surprises, and here are 5 of them.

#5 Randy Orton shows up on WWE SmackDown, and punt kicks Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is so caught up in family drama right now that he doesn't even realize that there's a Viper on his trail, one of the most dangerous men in the company is gunning for him right now. And so, when Roman Reigns is on WWE SmackDown this week, speaking about the aftermath of his emotional match against Jey Uso to all and sundry, out of the blue, Randy Orton may appear to introduce Roman Reigns to the three most destructive letters in sports-entertainment history- RKO. And thus, their feud could commence.

Let’s be very clear, you did nothing in this interview to contribute to me liking this tweet. As a matter of fact, all you did, was creep me out with that “behind the camera face” of yours. https://t.co/eZ1SWhqpzt — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 16, 2020

And thus could begin a back and forth feud that also includes Roman Reigns appearing on RAW to take the fight to Randy Orton, and presumably even having interactions with the likes of The Fiend and Drew McIntyre while on the show. Randy Orton's appearance on WWE SmackDown could end the show in a very dramatic fashion.

This is a very intriguing clash, to be honest, because one has to wonder whether WWE will risk Randy Orton losing his first big match as the WWE Champion or if they'd stall Roman Reigns' momentum, at this particular point.