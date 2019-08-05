WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprises that could happen- SummerSlam match changed, New character revealed

The Fiend is almost guaranteed to return on SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live will be the final stop before WWE SummerSlam actually comes around. And WWE needs to make it a memorable and unforgettable show, filled with many surprises.

In this article, I will suggest 5 interesting things that could potentially happen on the show, so as to engage the fans before the Biggest Party of the Summer. Feel free to voice your thoughts, comments, and opinions in the section below.

Eric Bischoff is well and truly in the thick of things now and his creative brains are whirring to give us the best product possible, in light of declining ratings. As good as the show was last week, there was a decline in ratings for the same.

Here are 5 surprises that could potentially help WWE make the SmackDown Live episode before SummerSlam a must-watch show.

#5 The Women's Tag Team Championships match finally happens

The Women's Tag Team Championships have not seemed like a big deal from the time that they were first introduced, in my opinion. The fact is that the women's roster is stretched over two brands and hence, it's not as strong as it can be. Moreover, because SmackDown only has two hours to play with, these titles sometimes get a little lost in the shuffle, I believe.

The IIconics were supposed to take on Fire and Desire in a match last week, but WWE showcased them making a hasty exit. I have a feeling that they could potentially have another match this week, where the IIconics cheat to win. This would lead to a big match at SummerSlam, where the IIconics can drop their titles at long last.

Mandy and Sonya could do well with the titles. Asuka can go back to being a singles performer then, once again!

