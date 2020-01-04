WWE SmackDown: 5 Theories about why The Miz went heel and aligned himself with John Morrison

WWE kicked off the decade with an interesting heel turn

This week on SmackDown, the decade began on a high with three major returns. Not only did John Morrison come back to align himself with The Miz, but we also saw The Usos come to the aid of Roman Reigns and of course, the electrifying return of the Irish powerhouse- Sheamus too.

And yet, perhaps the biggest headline to emerge from the show was the fact that The Miz went heel after portraying a babyface for very long. We'd seen how The Miz had embraced the good guy in him, and we grew to like the man we'd hated for ever so long, as we met his father and his lovely daughter, Monroe Sky.

So, why is The Miz a bad guy once more, you ask? I shall attempt to answer this question with 5 points that I believe should hit home.

As always, feel free to weigh in and let me know what you think about these points.

#5 Always at his best as a heel

Even though The Miz's babyface run was full of entertaining moments, especially during his feud with Shane McMahon, who can dispute the fact that The Miz is a natural, real-life heel? So many backstage stories refer to the fact that he's rubbed most of the locker room the wrong way in the past, coming from the reality TV world instead of the pro wrestling world, earning massive heat.

It is only natural that he would become a heel. As a heel, The Miz can actually cut promos and get the audience to hate him, something that he wasn't able to do as a babyface during the previous run.

A lot of people think that The Miz's best days are behind him, but I still think he has one or two awesome runs left in the tank, maybe with John Morrison.

