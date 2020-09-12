WWE SmackDown - 5 Things Alexa Bliss implied by hitting Sister Abigail on Nikki Cross 

There was so much about this week's episode of WWE SmackDown that was absolute gold, but honestly, everything that's happening with Alexa Bliss at the moment is a whole step above the rest. Yes, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Tamina, and Lacey Evans were part of a Fatal Four Way match on WWE SmackDown this week to determine who would face Bayley next, for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Even though it seemed for a brief instant that an alliance had been forged between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, in a shocking turn of events, Alexa Bliss hit Nikki Cross with Sister Abigail. And then, it seemed as if she walked out of the arena entranced, caught in a thrall.

Why did she choose to inflict such pain, in such a unique manner, on her supposed best friend? Well, here are 5 things that Alexa Bliss implied by hitting Sister Abigail on Nikki Cross, on WWE SmackDown this week.

#5 Alexa Bliss will not be a part of the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship picture for some time

It is often said that anyone who plays a Supernatural character should be above material concerns like a Championship (although Bray Wyatt does not seem to be) and Alexa Bliss did the right thing by walking out of the Fatal Four-way match on WWE SmackDown this week. It is very clear right now that Sasha Banks and Bayley will be the central focus of the WWE SmackDown women's division going forward, and thanks to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, we have a second strong storyline at this point as well.

Sasha Banks and Bayley definitely do care about gold, and Alexa Bliss does not, so it is pretty clear which feud will feature the eventual title match.