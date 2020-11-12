WWE SmackDown - 5 Things that could happen- Heel faction destroys a current Champion, Massive return, Big heel turn

And so, as yet another episode of WWE SmackDown draws nearer, the necessity for surprises is felt more keenly than ever before. Survivor Series is one of the 'Big 4' pay-per-views, and it is just around the corner, but at the same time, neither RAW nor WWE SmackDown has done anything of note to get us hyped for the upcoming show.

Of course, one has to assume that the episodes of WWE SmackDown and RAW leading up to this week were the 'calm before the storm' so to speak, and the surprises will begin, with full force, this week. So, what could we potentially see on this week's WWE SmackDown that gets us hyped for Survivor Series 2020?

These 5 possibilities are definitely quite likely indeed.

#5 The Hurt Business invades WWE SmackDown and destroys the Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Hurt Business could show up and take the fight to Sami Zayn, in the first of several invasions. Many have indicated that they would like to see one brand invade another to get us hyped for Survivor Series 2020, and the first of those invasions could happen on WWE SmackDown this week. There are few cooler sights than The Hurt Business hurtling down the WWE SmackDown ramp, looking to lay the hurt on Sami Zayn.

.@TitusONeilWWE wanted a title shot and he got one.



Not he has to deal with the consequences of @fightbobby, @The305MVP and The Hurt Business.#WWERaw #MustBeMonday pic.twitter.com/rY4ArTacFk — USA Network (@USA_Network) November 10, 2020

Of course, Asuka could show up and attack Sasha Banks too, but two babyfaces behaving in such a manner does not seem like the right thing to do. The Hurt Business could also have an interesting interaction with The Street Profits ahead of their potential Survivor Series 2020 clash.

And of course, no one would be surprised if Randy Orton hit an RKO out of nowhere on Roman Reigns this week either.