WWE SmackDown (5th June 2020): 3 Things which could happen on this week's episode

This week's episode of SmackDown promises to be another exciting affair.

Expect WWE to announce a few clashes for Backlash on the upcoming episode.

Braun Strowman will face The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match at Backlash.

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown was one of the best episodes of the Blue brand in recent memory. The matches lived up to expectations and the segments that were showcased throughout the show did get the fans talking.

From Elias involved in an accident and Jeff Hardy being arrested on DUI charges to Daniel Bryan entering the final of the Intercontinental Championship tournament against AJ Styles, the show was filled with some great moments. In addition, WWE revealing that Matt Riddle will be a part of the Blue brand was another major highlight of the show.

All in all, it was a great show and WWE would like to keep the momentum going when SmackDown this week from WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has already announced that Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross will defend their Women's Tag Team Titles against Bayley & Sasha Banks this week on SmackDown. Also, it will be interesting to see if Matt Riddle will be making his much-anticipated debut on the Blue brand.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at three things that could happen on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

#3 WWE announces Sheamus vs Jeff Hardy for Backlash

Sheamus could be revealed as the one to frame Jeff Hardy.

On the previous episode of SmackDown, Jeff Hardy was arrested on DUI charges (kayfabe). This gave Sheamus an opportunity to get himself back into the mix for the Intercontinental Championship.

Given how things have been unfolding between The Charismatic Enigma and The Celtic Warrior, the odds of the latter being revealed as the one to frame Hardy is quite high.

Furthermore, with Hardy showing up during the main event to cost Sheamus his match against Daniel Bryan in the Intercontinental Championship tournament ensures that we will get another chapter added to this heated rivalry.

Given how things unfolded last week, an enraged Sheamus could attack Hardy revealing himself as the one to frame the latter on DUI charges this week on SmackDown.

This would then lead to WWE announcing the inevitable contest between the duo for Backlash.

A high-profile clash between Hardy and Sheamus not only promises to be action-packed and intense but would surely grab a lot of eyeballs given the storyline between the two.

#2 The IIconics interfere in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match

The IIconics could play the spoilsport in the Women's Tag Team title match this week on SmackDown.

The current Women's Tag Team Champions are scheduled to defend their titles on the upcoming episode of SmackDown against Bayley and Sasha Banks.

However, one should not forget that the duo also has an angle going on against The IIconics on RAW as well. After making their return, the duo of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay went on defeat the current champions in a non-title matchup. While they did manage to earn a title shot for themselves, it did not turn out well for them as Royce got the duo disqualified.

However, potential interference from Peyton Royce & Billie Kay during the Championship match could be on the cards this week on SmackDown.

Creative could have The IIconics show up on SmackDown to interfere in the match and a massive brawl could erupt between all three teams.

It is quite possible that there will be a Triple Threat Match between the three teams at Backlash with the championships on the line.

#1 The Miz and John Morrison attack Braun Strowman

The duo could attack Strowman this week on the blue brand.

Braun Strowman is scheduled to defend his Universal Championship in a handicap match against The Miz and John Morrison at Backlash.

Truth be told, the buzz surrounding the match is not high at the moment. However, one should not forget that a lot of high-profile names are off WWE TV due to the pandemic and it does make things a bit difficult for the Creative team. Nonetheless, expect WWE to stir things up a bit in the Universal Championship feud this Friday night on SmackDown.

The duo of Miz and Morrison could attack and lay out The Monster Among Men. While this would certainly get the fans talking, it would also act as a stern message to Strowman.

Furthermore, given the fact that the outcome of the Universal Championship match at Backlash seems far too obvious, WWE fans haven't been taking this match seriously. Thus, Creative needs to book the former tag team champs as a legit threat to Strowman's reign. And, the duo joining hands to attack The Monster Among Men this week on SmackDown could be one possible way of doing so.