WWE SmackDown (6th August 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live before SummerSlam 2019

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 56 // 06 Aug 2019, 12:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What will happen to these two rivals ahead of SummerSlam?

Shane McMahon decided not to grace the WWE Universe with his presence last week on SmackDown Live as advised by his life coach. The self-proclaimed "Best In The World" says he has found inner peace ahead of his match at SummerSlam 2019.

But Kevin Owens may have plans to destroy the newly-found inner peace as The Prizefighter has invited him to the Kevin Owens Show.

KO is putting his career on the line at The Biggest Party Of The Summer against Shane O'Mac. With The Prizefighter laying down all his cards before the PPV, what can we expect when these two bitter rivals meet tonight?

Randy Orton, in a promo last week, suggested that WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was stupid to challenge him at SummerSlam with the title on the line.

The WWE Champion will now respond to The Viper in an exclusive interview just a few days ahead of his big match this Sunday.

This week on RAW, the attacks on Roman Reigns continued as he was almost run down by a car while being confronted by Samoa Joe.

The attack was so brutal that even the Samoan Submission Machine was concerned for his rival. WWE later revealed that The Big Dog didn't suffer any injuries and was later released for SmackDown Live.

Will we finally get to know who is behind the attacks on Reigns? Or will it continue?

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Advertisement

Day and Date: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 7th July.

Catch all the SmackDown Live updates for tonight's show right here.